CBS board plans merger talks with Viacom: CNBC

(Reuters) - Shares of Viacom Inc
Talks between the two companies are expected to start in mid-June, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources. The companies have not yet held discussions, sources familiar with the two companies said.
Both CBS and Viacom declined to comment.
Shares of Viacom were up 5.8% in midday trading, while CBS was up about 3.2%.
The CBS board met on Wednesday to review strategic options that included an unofficial offer it made to buy Lions Gates'
As a condition of the September, 2018 settlement that led to CBS dropping a lawsuit against its controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone and her family's National Amusement Inc, Redstone agreed not to raise the possibility of a merger between CBS and Viacom Inc, which she also controls, for about two years. But it left open the possibility of independent members of the CBS board proposing a combination.
Sources close the companies have said CBS' independent board of directors is reviewing a variety of options to protect itself against potential shareholder lawsuits that will likely come regardless of the outcome.
The widely anticipated third attempt to recombine CBS and Viacom is the latest in waves of media mergers to gird against competition for customers from digital rivals Netflix
While big media companies Walt Disney Co,
Reuters reported earlier in May that Lions Gates Entertainment
(Reporting by Kenneth Li in New York and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel and Dan Grebler)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: May 31, 2019 01:09:27 IST