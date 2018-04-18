You are here:
CBI probes Delhi-based Surya Pharmaceuticals for defrauding Punjab & Sind Bank for Rs 621 cr

Business Reuters Apr 18, 2018 12:13:21 IST

New Delhi: Indian police have launched an investigation into a Delhi-based pharmaceutical company for allegedly defrauding state-run Punjab & Sind Bank and four other banks of Rs 621 crore ($94.57 million), police said.

CBI probes Delhi-based Surya Pharmaceuticals for defrauding Punjab & Sind Bank for Rs 621 cr. Representational image.

“Investigation is continuing,” Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the federal police, said in a statement on Tuesday. The CBI said the searches were conducted at seven locations and recovered some documents.

The police acted following a complaint from the Punjab & Sind Bank against Surya Pharmaceuticals, its two promoters and a Dubai-based company, alleging they had defrauded the banks and siphoned off funds through group companies, a police report reviewed by Reuters showed.

Reuters’ attempts to contact officials of Surya Pharmaceuticals and Punjab & Sind Bank officials through phone and email outside office hours remained unanswered.

The finance ministry had earlier asked all banks to step up vigilance following a $2 billion fraud in February at India’s second-biggest state-run lender Punjab National Bank.


