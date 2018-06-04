You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

CBDT quashes rumours: Records on Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi case transferred before fire broke out at Mumbai office

Business IANS Jun 04, 2018 09:07:16 IST

New Delhi: The government on Sunday said the records related to the investigation into the Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi case were safe as they were transferred out before a fire broke out in the Income Tax Office in Mumbai.

The clarification came following media reports claiming the records were destroyed in the fire.

"News reports have been appearing in some sections of the media alleging that records and documents relating to investigation into the Nirav Modi (and) Mehul Choksi case have been destroyed in the Scindia House fire in Income Tax Office in Mumbai," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

"It is hereby clarified that the said reports are completely false and misdirected," it said.

The department further clarified that the documents and records of the ongoing investigations into the case had already been transferred to the assessment units housed in different buildings as part of the assessment process.

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. Facebook and Youtube screengrab.

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. Facebook and Youtube screengrab.

"Apprehensions about any loss or damage to the records and documents relating to the Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi case in the said fire at the IT Office are, therefore, misplaced," the statement said.

The Income Tax Department is investigating the over Rs 13,400 crore banking fraud, allegedly committed by diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi during 2011-2017.


Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 09:07 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores