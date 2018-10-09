CBDT extends deadline for filing ITR, audit report till 31 October

New Delhi: The government on Monday extended the deadline till 31 October for filing income tax return (ITR) and audit report for financial year 2017-18.

This is the second extension granted by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for return filing by those assessees whose books of accounts have to be audited.

On 25 September the CBDT extended deadline for submission of tax return and audit report till 15 October from 30 September.

"Upon consideration of representations from various stakeholders, CBDT further extends the 'due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns as well as reports of Audit from October 15, 2018 to October 31, 2018...," the CBDT said in a statement.

The assessees filing their return of income within the extended due date shall be liable for levy of interest, it added.