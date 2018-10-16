Cavalli owner hires Rothschild to find minority partner - sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Private equity Clessidra has hired Rothschild to look into the option of finding a minority partner for fashion group Roberto Cavalli to help fund growth, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, confirming earlier press reports.

Clessidra owns 90 percent of Roberto Cavalli through the vehicle Varenne.

Rothschild declined to comment. In September a Clessidra manager said the fund had no plans to leave Cavalli capital.

(Reporting by Paola Arosio and Elisa Anzolin; writing by Stephen Jewkes)

