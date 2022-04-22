Cash-strapped Sri Lanka hit by record inflation for sixth consecutive month

Sri Lanka asked the International Monetary Fund this week for emergency assistance, but was told that the South Asian nation's $51 billion external debt was 'unsustainable'

Colombo: Crisis-hit Sri Lanka's inflation hit a record high for the sixth consecutive month, official data showed on Friday as the government asked the IMF for an urgent bailout.

The broad-based National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) rose 21.5 percent year-on-year in March, more than four times the 5.1 percent inflation of a year earlier.

Food inflation in March stood at 29.5 percent, according to the latest data from the Department of Census and Statistics.

The figures are likely to rise further: the state-run oil company has subsequently raised the price of diesel, commonly used in public transport, by 64.2 percent.

The worsening economic crisis has led to clashes at nationwide demonstrations calling on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down over mismanagement and corruption.