Cash-strapped Jet Airways' board to meet on 27 August to consider June quarter results

New Delhi: Jet Airways on Friday said a meeting of the board of directors will be held on 27 August to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June.

The board of directors of Jet Airways at its meeting held on 9 August had deferred the matter of consideration of the unaudited financial results for the June quarter.

"The meeting of the board of directors of the company shall be held on 27 August 2018, inter alia, to approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2018," Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The filing further noted that "the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will remain closed till Wednesday, 29 August 2018".

Shares of the company were trading in the positive territory at 303.75, up 1.10 percent, over its previous closing price.