Cash-for-tax settlement scandal: Union minister, senior tax officers demand action against corrupt officials

New Delhi: A high profile case of alleged corruption within the top brass of Income Tax has come to light with Director General (Investigation) writing to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to initiate action against one of the additional directors.

The matter unfolded when Union Minister of State Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took it up with the income tax authority regarding alleged involvement of Additional Director, Income Tax (Investigation) Udaipur, Raghuveer Singh Dagur. It is learnt that recently a vigilance inquiry was ordered; however, the CBDT is yet to begin the crackdown.

When Firstpost contacted Union Minister Shekhawat, he said: “I wrote to then MoS Finance Minister Jayant Sinha and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. It is for the Ministry and CBDT to take a call. I did my ‘dharma’ by complaining about a huge corruption case and it is now the concerned authority’s responsibility to take action.”

The case of alleged kickbacks for manipulating tax assessment tumbled out around two years ago when Shekhawat was a BJP MP from Jodhpur and B R Agarwal, Chairman of Pacific Medical University met Principal Director (Investigation) Virendra Singh. Agarwal had alleged that Raghuveer Singh Dagur took Rs 75 lakh to settle his assessment case, but eventually claimed the University Chairman did not manipulate tax papers and thus extended no benefit to him.

Subsequently, Agarwal sought his money back. He further alleged that Dagur returned only Rs 25 lakh out of the Rs 75 lakh paid to him as kickback. Dagur told Agarwal that he distributed Rs 50 lakh equally among his seniors --Virendra Singh and Arbind Modi then Director General, Income Tax (Investigation) Rajasthan, who is now Member (Legislation), CBDT. When contacted about the matter, Modi refused to comment. A questionnaire sent to the CBDT remained unanswered.

It is learnt that when Shekhawat and Agarwal met Virendra Singh in his office on 6 April, 2016, a shocked Singh immediately wrote to DD Goel, then Director General, Income Tax (Investigation) Rajasthan for dragging honest officers into the corruption row and demanded action against Dagur.

Singh’s communiqué to Goel said, B R Agarwal’s Pacific Medical University was searched by the Income Tax Department in August 2015 and Raghuveer Singh Dagur, Additional Director promised to extend undue benefits to Agarwal in the search and post search matter for a bribe of Rs 75 lakh. Dagur asked him to pay Rs 50 lakh to his conduit Suresh Sharma on 13 September,2015 at his residence in Shyam Nagar, Jaipur. A few days later, the remaining amount of Rs 25 lakh too was paid to Sharma, Singh stated in his letter.

A few weeks later when Agarwal came to know that an adverse appraisal report has been sent in his case and no undue benefit as promised by Dagur was extended to him, he sought his money back. Dagur, after a lot of persuasion, returned only Rs 25 lakh on 23 March 2016. This event took place at his residence in Mahesh Nagar, Jaipur.

With regard to the remaining amount of Rs 50 lakh, Dagur claimed that the same could not be returned since the money was given in equal sum to his seniors Virendra Singh and Arbind Modi. He also persuaded Agarwal not to bring the matter in the Virendra Singh notice and reiterated his promise to help him with tax assistance.

During the meeting with Singh, Minister Shekhawat and Agarwal made it clear that “they have come forward to report the matter to him directly only after they found from sources in the department as well as from outside about his reputation of impeccable integrity as also integrity of Arbind Modi.

“The matter was immediately reported to you by me and in the afternoon, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and B R Agarwal also met you personally in my presence and reiterated the above refereed allegations in clear terms. When Raghuveer Singh Dagur was called by you to your room for confrontation in their presence, they again reiterated the allegations in his presence and he had nothing to say,” Singh wrote to DD Goel.

Virendra Singh also offered himself for investigation by any agency of the government.

Anguished by Dagur’s act, Singh said: “Since I consider my integrity as my biggest asset, in order to clear my name in the matter, I also hereby convey my willingness to undergo a polygraph test on the issue as and when it is considered appropriate by the competent authority. I have also spoken to Arbind Modi, appraised him of the allegations including the allegations concerning him. He has also expressed similar sentiments and conveyed his willingness to undergo a polygraph test on the issue to clear his hard-earned reputation.”

It is learnt that the matter was reported to then CBDT chief Atulesh Jindal in 2016. Subsequently, it was brought to the notice of current chief Sushil Chandra, who took over as Chairman in November 2016.