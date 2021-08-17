CarTrade Tech IPO share allotment today: Here's how you can check application status

The auto platform had opened for subscription from 9 to 11 August and received a positive response from investors

The share allotment status for CarTrade Tech Limited initial public offering (IPO) has been finalised today, 17 August. The auto platform had opened for subscription from 9 to 11 August and received a positive response from investors. Against 1,29,72,552 shares on offer, the Rs 2,999-crore IPO received bids for 26,31,74,823 shares. It was subscribed 20.29 times. While the price band was fixed at Rs 1,585-1,618.

Investors of the CarTrade Tech IPO can check their share application status today. Bidders have two options to check their allotment status online - by logging in at the BSE website or via Registrar's (Link Intime India Private Ltd) website.

On Wednesday (18 August), the ineligible bidders will get the refund after share allotment. On 19 August, the eligible investors will get the equity shares credited to their demat accounts. While on 23 August, the stocks of CarTrade Tech are likely to get listed on BSE and NSE

Investors can check CarTrade IPO allotment status at BSE by following these steps:

- Go to the BSE website, bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Scroll down to the ‘Status of Issue Application’ section and select 'Equity'

- In the 'Issue name' section, select ‘CarTrade Tech Limited’

- Enter application number, PAN number, and verify yourself by clicking on ‘I am not a robot’

- Now, click on 'Search' and see the application status

Bidders can check the allotment status at Link Intime by following these steps:

- Click on the URL: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

- Select ‘CarTrade Tech Limited - IPO’ from the drop-down menu

- Enter your PAN number and click on the 'Search' tab

- The status of your allotment will be displayed on the screen. Check it