Carrefour Brasil says it is in talks to acquire stores operated by rival Makro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil said in a filing on Monday it is in talks to acquire stores operated by rival retail chain Makro.

Carrefour denied reports by Brazilian media last week saying that it was acquiring Makro's Brazilian subsidiary for 5 billion real (£898.32 million). Carrefour said in the filing the deal value would be much lower.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.