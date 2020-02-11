Carrefour Brasil says it is in talks to acquire stores operated by rival Makro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil
Carrefour denied reports by Brazilian media last week saying that it was acquiring Makro's Brazilian subsidiary for 5 billion real (£898.32 million). Carrefour said in the filing the deal value would be much lower.
Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 04:05:25 IST