Carl Icahn sold Lyft stake to Soros prior to IPO: WSJ

(Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn sold his roughly 2.7 percent stake in Lyft Inc to investor George Soros ahead of the ride-hailing company's initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/carl-icahn-sold-lyft-stake-prior-to-initial-public-offering-11554316497?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1 on Wednesday, citing sources.

Jonathan Christodoro, a former managing director of Icahn Capital LP who was on Lyft's board until last month, connected the activist investor with Soros, which was worth about $550 million at the IPO price, according to the WSJ report.

It was not clear what price Soros paid for the stake, the WSJ said.

Lyft could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel and Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

