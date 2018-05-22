You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Carl Icahn files lawsuit against AmTrust, controlling family

Business Reuters May 22, 2018 00:05:18 IST

Carl Icahn files lawsuit against AmTrust, controlling family

(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn filed a lawsuit on Monday against AmTrust Financial Services Inc and the family that controls the company, accusing them of trying to take the insurer private at the wrong time and at the wrong price.

Icahn had disclosed a 9.38 percent stake in AmTrust on May 17.

On March 1, AmTrust said it would be acquired in a $2.7 billion deal by a group of shareholders including its founding family, chief executive officer and private equity funds - a move that Icahn has strongly opposed.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 00:05 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores