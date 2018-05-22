Carl Icahn files lawsuit against AmTrust, controlling family

(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn filed a lawsuit on Monday against AmTrust Financial Services Inc and the family that controls the company, accusing them of trying to take the insurer private at the wrong time and at the wrong price.

Icahn had disclosed a 9.38 percent stake in AmTrust on May 17.

On March 1, AmTrust said it would be acquired in a $2.7 billion deal by a group of shareholders including its founding family, chief executive officer and private equity funds - a move that Icahn has strongly opposed.

