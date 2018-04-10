Car sales marginally up; passenger vehicles rise 6.38% in March

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales were up 6.38 percent at 3,00,722 units in March as against 2,82,698 units in the same month last year. Car sales were marginally up at 1,91,082 units last month as against 1,90,236 units in March last year, according to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday.

Motorcycle sales last month jumped by 25.13 percent to 11,45,221 units compared to 9,15,259 units in March 2017. Total two-wheeler sales in March were higher by 18.35 percent to 17,41,649 units compared to 14,71,636 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles grew by 24.55 percent to 1,08,681 units in March as against 87,258 units, SIAM said. Vehicle sales across categories registered 18.23 percent growth to 22,23,517 units from 18,80,592 units in March 2017, it added.

For the fiscal ended March 31, domestic passenger vehicles sales were at 32,87,965 units as against 30,47,582 units in the previous year, up 7.89 percent. Car sales for 2017-18 were at 21,73,950 units as against 21,03,847 units in 2016-17, a growth of 3.33 percent.

Total two-wheeler sales in FY18 stood at 2,01,92,672 units as against 1,75,89,738 units in FY17, up 14.8 percent, SIAM said. Vehicle sales across categories registered 14.22 percent growth at 2,49,72,788 units as against 2,18,63,281 units in the previous fiscal.