Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Capital cost for $4.5 trillion infra investment a challenge, says interim finance minister Piyush Goyal

Business Press Trust of India Jun 25, 2018 12:16:02 IST

Mumbai: Creating infrastructure will need a whopping $4.5 trillion investments over the next decade and the cost of the money will be a challenge, interim finance minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

The minister, however, said finding the required finance will not be a "deterrence" for the country.

"Infrastructure creation requires $4.5 trillion in investments over the next 10 years, Goyal said at a panel of governors at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's

(AIIB) two-day annual summit that began here. He further said the required funds will be available and raising it will not be a "deterrence" for infra creation.

However, in the comments that come amid rising interest rates globally, led by hardening of rates in the US, as also domestically, Goyal flagged the cost of finance as an "important challenge".

File image of Union minister Piyush Goyal. PIB

File image of Union minister Piyush Goyal. PIB

Capacity building to handle big infra projects is also a challenge, he added and hoped that the multilateral institutions like the AIIB will help in both the challenges.

However, Singaporean lender DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta said finding finance for infrastructure is not easy as banks, which have traditionally financed infra, have a limited capacity, making bond markets the go-to platform for raising the resources.

But even the bond markets also have their own challenges in supporting greenfield projects and tend to keep away in the initial years, which is critical for a project, Gupta pointed out.

Goyal gave the example of fund raising in the renewable energy space, where government was able to get investments from financiers like Japanese agency Jica and also from large private equity funds.

Underlining the need for a stable policy regime, Goyal said in the past, the country faced challenges on this front.

He warend that private capital will "run away". If legal issues hindering project development crop up after signing of contracts.

Goyal said in the last few years, things are changing for the better with tweaks on governance practices and decisive actions.

The minister acknowledged that there will be political issues for projects, like popular and political opposition to
setting up of a refinery or a nuclear power plant.

He also said there is rule of law and powerful institutions like the media and the voice of local populations is heard.

"Money is safe in India, because the rule of law prevails, Goyal said, in comments that come weeks after incidents like shutting of a copper plant in Tamil Nadu after violent protests in which 13 people were killed.

Goyal also said governments both at the Centre and the states have not defaulted on a single commitment on international borrowing ever.


Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 12:16 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}