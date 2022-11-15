Recently, new fund offers (NFOs) have been launched by Canara Robeco and WhiteOak Capital mutual funds. Just like an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the stock market, NFOs aim to raise capital and attract investors. These schemes are the initial sale of fund shares by an investment company to the investors. One of the most common NFOs marketed by an investment company are mutual funds. The NFO offered by Canara Robeco is Canara Robeco Mid Cap Fund and the NFO provided by WhiteOak Capital is WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund. Both the schemes may be suitable for investors who are looking for long-term capital appreciation.

But before making the investment, investors should consult their financial advisors if they have any doubt regarding the suitability of the product. It should also be noted that there is no guarantee that the objectives of the schemes will be met.

Know about both the schemes in detail here:

Canara Robeco Mid Cap Fund

This NFO opened on 11 November and it will close on 25 November. It is an open-ended equity scheme which is going to mainly invest in equity and equity-related instruments of midcap companies. The minimum amount required for subscription to this scheme is Rs 5000. This scheme will be tracking S&P BSE 150 Mid Cap Index TRI index. It consists of two options, direct plan and regular plan. The direct plan is for investors who will be buying the units in the scheme directly with funds and not via a distributor.

WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund

This NFO was introduced on 10 November and it will remain open till 24 November. It is an open-ended large cap equity mutual fund scheme, and will be offering long-term capital appreciation by making investments mainly in a diversified portfolio of large cap stocks and managing it. A minimum amount of Rs 500 is required to subscribe to this NFO. The S&P BSE 100 TRI index is going to be tracked by the WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund. The two plans offered under this scheme are direct plan and regular plan.