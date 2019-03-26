Canadians question ratification of new North American trade deal - Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Many Canadians question why Ottawa should ratify a new North American free trade deal given Washington's refusal to lift U.S. tariffs on exports of steel and aluminium, a top Canadian official said on Monday.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland made her remarks to reporters in Washington after meeting U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to insist on the removal of the sanctions, which were imposed last year.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

