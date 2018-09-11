You are here:
Canada's Freeland to hold NAFTA talks in Washington on Tuesday

Business Reuters Sep 11, 2018 02:05:19 IST

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington on Tuesday to discuss talks to renew the NAFTA trade pact, a government official said on Monday.

Freeland spokesman Adam Austen did not give details. After more than a year of talks, Canada and the United States are still trying to resolve differences over the North American Free Trade Agreement, which also includes Mexico.

