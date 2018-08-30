Canada's Freeland says NAFTA trade talks with U.S. 'very intense'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday that NAFTA trade negotiations with the United States were at a "very intense moment" and Canada was looking for compromises that were "win-win" for all sides.

"Our officials are meeting now and will be meeting until very late tonight. Possibly they'll be meeting all night long," she told reporters after a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

"This is a very intense moment in the negotiations and we're trying to get a lot of things done very quickly."

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham and David Alexander, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

