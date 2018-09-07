Canada's Freeland says NAFTA talks 'positive and constructive'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland reiterated that talks to save the North American Free Trade Agreement with the United States had been "positive and constructive," repeating a phrase she used on Wednesday.

Freeland told reporters as she headed in for a second day of talks with U.S. trade negotiator Robert Lighthgizer that officials from both sides had worked on technical issues overnight.

She did not elaborate on the areas covered by the officials' work or on areas of disagreement between the United States and Canada.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Richard Chang)

