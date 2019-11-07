Can Bank Nifty's outperformance sustain, time to remodel food procurement policy; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Bank Nifty – Can the outperformance sustain?

The Bank Nifty has been a stellar outperformer in the past one year. This is contrary to the popular perception that banks are essentially a reflection of the macro environment and tend to mimic the performance of the latter. What explains this divergence and will it sustain? Read here for answers.

Crypto Wars | China’s blockchain focus could pose a serious threat to US digital currency ambitions

China’s cryptocurrency ambitions could set it on a collision course with the US. After a lot of blowing hot and cold, the two countries are close to settling at least part of a long-running trade war that’s hurt both countries and global economic growth. But they may well find a new territory to fight over. Read here for more.

Time to remodel food procurement policy

Food procurement has been one of the pillars of the government’s food policy which evolved during the days of food shortage and played a role in helping the country become self-sufficient and create food security. But the times have changed and it is high time procurement policy changed too. Read here for more.

Godrej Consumer Q2: Volume growth offsets lower pricing; valuation relatively expensive

Godrej Consumer’s domestic household insecticides business is stabilising and the Indonesia business is doing well. In the domestic business, the company went in for expanding volumes at the cost of pricing. A sustained recovery in the household insecticides remains a key aspect to watch. Read here for our research view on the stock.

Tata Chemicals does well in September quarter, valuations appear reasonable

Tata Chemicals reported a decent performance in the September quarter, with healthy growth in revenue and margin expansion in the basic chemistry business. Performance at Rallis, however, remained lacklustre. Read here for more on the results and the stock.

Technical Picks

Cipla: Cipla’s better than expected results have caused the stock to jump out of an inverse Head and Shoulder pattern on good volume. Read here on how to trade that move.

HPCL: After a breakout in HPCL on the short- and medium-term charts, a pullback offers a good trading opportunity. Read here for more.

