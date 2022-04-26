Campus Activewear IPO: From public issue size to price band, all you need to know

The price band for Campus IPO has been fixed at Rs 278- 292 per share

The initial public offering (IPO) of Campus Activewear Pvt Ltd, a sports and athleisure footwear brand, has opened for public subscription from today, April 28. With the public listing, Campus seeks to raise Rs 14,000 from the market. Campus Activewear IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.79 crore shares of the promoters and existing shareholders. This includes a reservation of up to 2 lakh shares for the company's employees who will get a discounted price of Rs 27 over the final offer price. The window to apply for the IPO subscription will be open till April 28.

Price Band and Lot size

The price band for Campus IPO has been fixed at Rs 278- 292 per share. Investors have to bid for the IPO in a lot size of 51 with a minimum investment of Rs 14, 892. A retail investor can apply for a maximum of 13 lots for Rs 1,95, 596. Of the total offer, 35 per cent is available for retail investors, 15 per cent is for non-institutional bidders and the remaining 50 per cent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers

GMP

On Tuesday, Campus Activewear IPO GMP (grey market premium) remained at Rs 72 which effectively translates to the market’s expectation to see the IPO list at Rs 364 (Rs 292 + 72).

Listing and Allotment

The allotment of Campus IPO will be finalised on May 4 and shares will be credited to the Demat account by May 6. The listing is likely to go live on May 9. The refund for applications that failed to secure allotment will be initiated from May 5.

How to Apply

To apply for the Campus IPO, investors may log in to their Demat account and select Campus Activewear IPO and enter their UPI ID to make the payment for the bid. The bid must be for shares in a lot size of 51. Soon after the application, you will receive an SMS from NPCI, confirming your application and directing for payment through the UPI app.

Campus Activewear in FY 21 recorded a revenue of Rs 711 crore, a slight dip from the previous year's numbers which stood at Rs 732 crore in FY 20. The company profit after tax (PAT) in the third quarter of FY 22 stands at Rs 84.804 compared to Rs 16.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. However, the number dropped to Rs 26. 863 crore in quarter 4 of FY 22.