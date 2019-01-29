California utilities regulator reviewing PG&E request for $6 billion in borrowing

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The California Utilities Commission said in a notice on Monday it would hold an emergency meeting to review a request by power provider PG&E Corp to seek up to $6 billion in debtor-in-possession financing for the company's expected bankruptcy.

The meeting will be held Monday afternoon in San Francisco ahead of PG&E's anticipated filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and will take up an application by the power provider to increase its borrowing for short-term needs by $2 billion, lifting it to a total of $6 billion.

(Reporting by Jim Christie; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

