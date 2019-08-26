Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha's father Gangaiah Hegde passes away at 96, to be created in Chikmagalur

Nearly a month after the death of Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha, his father Gangaiah Hegde passed away at a hospital in Karnataka on Sunday, said media reports.

Hegde, 96, had been undergoing treatment at Gopalagowda hospital in Mysuru for about a month due to old-age-related health issues, said a report in CNBC-TV18.

According to the relatives, the cremation will take place in Chikmagalur in Karanataka on Monday, reported ANI.

The ailing Hegde did not know about the death of Siddhartha as he had reportedly slipped into a coma around the time when the CCD founder had gone missing on 29 July this year near Mangaluru. Two days later, Siddhartha's body was found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru.

Siddhartha had paid a visit to the hospital to see his ailing father a few days before his death and the coffee baron could not control his tears after seeing his father's health condition, said CNBC-TV18 report quoting a relative.

Staying true to the family's coffee-related heritage of over 130 years, reports say that Hegde had started out as a coffee planter at an estate in the Chikmagalur district.

He had quickly turned it into a successful business and was revered in the local community.

— With ANI inputs