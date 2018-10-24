Cadila Healthcare, Zydus Wellness to buy Heinz India for Rs 4,595 cr; Complan, Glucon D, Nycil brands part of deal

New Delhi: Cadila Healthcare along with Zydus Wellness will acquire Heinz India in a deal worth Rs 4,595 crore, a regulatory filing said Wednesday.

The two companies have signed definitive agreements to buy Heinz India, a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz.

Acquisition of popular brands such as Complan, Glucon D, Nycil and Sampriti Ghee from Heinz India would be a part of the deal, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

"The transaction is proposed to be financed by a mix of equity and debt. Select leading private equity firms have committed to partnering the transaction by way of equity support," it added.

The valuation of nearly Rs 4,600 crore includes net working capital of Rs 40 crore and cash of Rs 1.50 crore. It does not assume any debt, Zydus said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal is expected to add to earnings and will be financed through a mix of equity and debt. Zydus expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year.

Shares of Zydus were trading 1.7 percent higher while those in Cadila were down 2.7 percent, in tandem with other healthcare stocks.

(With inputs from agencies)