Cabinet clears 4% DA hike; 48 lakh central govt employees, 65 lakh pensioners to benefit

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved 4 percent hike in dearness allowance (DA) to 21 pe cent for central government employees, costing the exchequer an additional Rs 14,595 crore.

Cabinet Meet Outcome | Union Ministers @nsitharaman, @PiyushGoyal & @PrakashJavdekar brief the media on important cabinet decisions. Prakash Javadekar says Cabinet has cleared 6 decisions today pic.twitter.com/3HtwVjUdkd — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 13, 2020

Briefing the media I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet had approved 4 percent hike in DA to 21 pc for 48 lakh govt employees, 65 lakh pensioners.

He further said the government will incur Rs 14,595 crore additional expense on account of this hike.

