Byju’s abandons biggest Bengaluru office, continues on cost-cutting spree

Edtech company Byju’s has reportedly vacated its largest office space in Bengaluru as part of its cost-cutting measures and in an attempt to hike liquidity due to a funding delay. The company has also relinquished a portion of another office space in the same city.

Byju’s has a total of three office spaces in Bengaluru, including the 5.58 lakh square feet property in Kalyani Tech Park that has been recently vacated, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Six employees confirmed to the media that the company has asked them to work from other premises or from home starting July 23. Additionally, the company has given up two out of nine floors it occupied in Prestige Tech Park.

“Byju’s has over 3 million square feet of rented spaces across the country to support its needs. Expansion and reduction in office space is based on changes in working policies and business priorities which is very regular and is aimed at boosting operational efficiencies,” a spokesperson for Byju’s said.

The edtech firm had earlier leased two buildings, Magnolia and Ebony, in Kalyani Tech Park in Brookfield last June. It vacated Magnolia last month, shifting employees to Ebony. The employees have been asked to work from Prestige Tech Park and the main office on Baneghatta Main Road, according to their statements.

Security personnel at Kalyani Tech Park confirmed the development, stating that Byju’s will exit Ebony by August. Initially, the company had leased five floors in Magnolia and six floors in Ebony. However, it has now vacated four out of the six floors in Ebony, with the remaining two floors to be given up by August.

By vacating the leased office space of about 5.58 lakh sq ft, the company is expected to save close to Rs 3 crore on monthly rent.

Interestingly, the move to vacate office spaces sheds light on the financial challenges faced by the country’s most-valued unicorn, which is dealing with various issues, including a financial tussle with lenders. Byju’s has been seeking an infusion of over $700 million in funds since the beginning of the year but has been unable to secure it.

Last month, Byju’s came under scrutiny from the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) due to non-payment of PF dues, highlighting further cash flow issues for the company. Data on the official EPFO portal revealed that for June, the company only paid provident fund (PF) for 738 employees, despite agreeing with the EPFO to clear payments before July 15. In May, PF payments were made for close to 25,000 employees.

Byju’s also implemented a cost-cutting initiative last month, leading to the layoffs of over 1,000 employees.