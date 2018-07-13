Bustle owner Goldberg wins auction for Gawker.com with $1.35 million bid - sources

(Reuters) - U.S. enterpreneur Bryan Goldberg, the owner of websites Bustle, Elite Daily and The Zoe Report, has prevailed in the bankruptcy auction for Gawker.com with a $1.35 million bid, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The sources asked not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. Goldberg and Gawker did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

