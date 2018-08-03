You are here:
Burberry's Tisci launches new logo ahead of first collection

Business Reuters Aug 03, 2018 00:05:40 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - Burberry's new designer Riccardo Tisci has unveiled a new logo and monogram for the British luxury brand ahead of his debut collection next month, the first overhaul of the label in almost 20 years.

The sans serif logo was developed by the British art director Peter Saville, famous for his work with the band New Order. In bold capital letters the new logo says Burberry, with London England written underneath.

The previous logo included an equestrian knight and said Burberry Established 1856.

Tisci, the former Givenchy star who has designed costumes for Beyonce and Madonna, unveiled the new logo and monogram on his Instagram page. He has been brought in to transform the quintessentially British fashion house.

The white, orange and honey coloured monogram celebrates the heritage of the brand, with the B of founder Thomas Burberry interwoven with lines of orange that look like a T.

The new logo and monogram print will begin appearing in advertising campaigns from Thursday.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 00:05 AM

