Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Buffett's Berkshire amends stock buyback policy

Business Reuters Jul 18, 2018 05:05:07 IST

Buffett's Berkshire amends stock buyback policy

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Tuesday amended its stock buyback policy, a change that could help billionaire chairman Warren Buffett deploy more of the conglomerate's cash.

The new policy lets Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger authorise buybacks when they believe the repurchase price is "below Berkshire's intrinsic value, conservatively determined."

Berkshire's former policy said repurchase prices would not exceed 1.2 times book value per share.

Its class A shares closed Tuesday at $288,500, roughly 1.37 times its book value per share of $211,184 as of March 31.

Berkshire will not buy back stock under the new policy until it releases second-quarter results, scheduled for August 3.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 05:05 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores