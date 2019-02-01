Budget Speech 2019 Highlights: Gratuity limit increased to Rs 30 lakh, national cow commission coming soon, says Piyush Goyal

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented on Friday the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's sixth and final budget before the Lok Sabha polls.

But it is widely expected that Goyal may go beyond seeking Parliament nod for government expenditure for four months of next fiscal and announce sops to woo rural and urban middle-class voters, industry sources and experts said. Under pressure from a resurgent Congress which is going all out to lure voters with the promise of debt waiver for farmers and a minimum income for the poor if voted to power, Goyal may announce some form of a direct transfer of cash to farmers.

Here are the highlights of the Budget 2019 speech announced by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal:

Rs 1,30,000 crore of black money has been returned thanks to demonetisation.

Businesses with less than Rs 5 crore of total turnover will need to file income tax returns every three months.

Monthly consumption of mobile data increased by over 50 times. Cost of data and voice calls is perhaps the lowest in the world in India.

International Solar Alliance was set up, the first treaty-based international organisation, headquartered in India. India's solar energy output has seen 10 percent increase. But there is an urgent need to increase hydrocarbon production.

Indian Railways has experienced the safest year in its history. No unmanned level-crossing exists on the broad gauge network any longer.

India is the fastest highway developer in the world.

Defence budget has increased from Rs three lakh crore.

'One Rank One Pension', a promise that has been pending for the last forty years, has been brought by the government which has announced Rs 35,000 crore for the purpose. A substantial hike for military personnel deployed in high risk areas has been affected.

The government has set aside at least Rs 500 crore for a mega pension scheme.

A national programme on artificial intelligence will be set up.

Over 1 crore youth are being trained. Mudra, Startup India, Standup India.

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog to look after effective implementation of policies and schemes for the welfare of cows.

Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated for MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act).

The current account deficit is likely to be only 2.5 percent of the GDP this year.

Follow LIVE updates on Budget 2019

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.