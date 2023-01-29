Budget 2023: Improve quality of education, provide more equitable access to learning opportunities for all students

The Union Budget 2023 is fast approaching and the ed-tech sector is waiting eagerly for the government’s plans for the sector. As the world grapples with the aftermath of the pandemic, ed-tech will play a critical role in shaping the future of education.

Allocation of resources towards the development of cutting-edge technology, training and capacity building of teachers, and expanding internet access to remote and underprivileged areas are some areas that must be carefully considered by the government.

Policy and funding

The sector is looking for funding to support the development of cutting-edge technology, training, and capacity building of teachers, and expanding internet access to remote and underprivileged areas. The ed-tech sector is hoping that the Union Budget 2023 will be a catalyst for the growth of the industry, and enable it to play a key role in improving the quality of education and providing more equitable access to learning opportunities for all students in India.

The government should think about future-oriented models that cater to 21st-century skill development among K-12 students and involve private participation to drive reach and engagement, ultimately growing the GER (Gross Enrolment Ratio) to NEP (New Education Policy) target of 50 percent by 2035 and improving learning outcomes.

The government should address the ed-tech recession by allocating special funding packages for the sector in the current Budget, in addition to the funding for school and higher education. Last year, the government allocated a total of Rs 40,828.35 crores for higher education and Rs 63,449.37 crores for school education and literacy.

Taxation favours

Edtech companies are expecting to see a favorable tax regime that would encourage them to invest more in research and development and to see policies that would enable the use of ed-tech solutions in schools, colleges, and universities. The government should also support ed-tech firms that enable a stronger digital education ecosystem and accelerate the implementation of the NEP 2020, which replaces the National Policy on Education (NPE) 1986.

Removing GST on the supply of goods, such as TVs and tablets for digital education, and services used for teaching and learning applications and content, to educational institutions and intermediaries would lower the overall cost currently passed on to schools and parents. This would make education-related goods and services more affordable and aid in the implementation of the NEP across the country.

It remains imperative for the government to prioritize ease of receiving funds and investments for ed-tech solutions that cater to the public good, as well as provide tax benefits and provisions for promoting ed-tech solutions for the low-income segment, in order to bring digital access to education to the masses in India.

Focus on Early Childhood Education

Focus on early childhood education and providing support for the development of age-appropriate digital learning resources is a must. Early childhood education can have a significant impact on a child’s cognitive, emotional, and social development, which can set the foundation for their future success in school and in life. Additionally, investing in early childhood education can also have a positive impact on the economy, as it can lead to increased productivity and reduced poverty. Furthermore, it would be beneficial to see initiatives aimed at training teachers and caregivers in the effective use of ed-tech tools, so that they can effectively support children’s learning in the digital age.

Better digital infrastructure

Proposals in the Budget 2022 included the creation of a Digital University utilising a hub-and-spoke model, the launch of the DESH-Stack e-portal as a digital platform for skill development and livelihood opportunities, and the expansion of the One Class, One TV Channel program under the PM e-VIDYA scheme to include 200 TV channels.

This year, there should be a heavy focus on the development as well as deployment of better digital infrastructures to ensure that all students have access to high-quality digital learning experiences. This includes investing in high-speed internet connectivity, particularly in rural and remote areas, as well as providing support for schools and educational institutions to upgrade their technology systems.

This can be done by expanding fiber-optic networks and increasing investment in wireless technologies such as 5G. The government can also provide subsidies and other incentives for private companies to invest in building internet infrastructure in underserved areas.

Another important area of focus is the development of educational content and resources that are accessible to all students regardless of their location or socio-economic background.

Overall, the government must remember that the allocations to the ed-tech sector will be the biggest investment that they make toward the India of tomorrow.

The writer is Founder, Top Parent-a vernacular technology solution for low-income parents that provides strategies and resources in Hindi for early learning and child development. She tweets @Bongchild @Top_Parent Views expressed are personal

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.