Budget 2023: Here is how to check document online

The Union Budget 2023-24 is scheduled to be presented on 1 February by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Parliamentary session will start on 31 January 2023. According to the media reports, the Budget session is expected to continue till 6 April. On 31 January, the Economic Survey will be presented in Parliament. As the nation gears up for the annual Budget, there are a number of ways you can catch the event. The Budget 2023 announcement can be viewed live on DD News, Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, and other news channels. The public can also see the presentation on the official YouTube and Twitter channels of Lok Sabha and Sansad TV.

Union Budget Mobile App

Just like the previous two years, the upcoming budget is also going to be presented in paperless mode. After Nirmala Sitharaman gives her speech, all her announcements will be made accessible on the Budget app. The information is categorised under various sections, which makes it easier to access the details. One can download the Union Budget app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

You can alternatively download the app from the official website of the Budget by following these steps:

Visit the Union Budget’s website, and click on the link “Download Mobile Application”.

On the new page, you will be presented with two options, one to download the app from Google Play Store and the other to download it from App Store. Click on the desired link and complete the process.

How to see the Budget online?

In case you miss the speech of the Finance Minister, you can still receive all information related to the Union Budget 2023-24. You can do that by either using the “Union Budget Mobile App” or by visiting the official website of Union Budget.

Follow these steps to download the Budget 2023 document online:

After landing on the official website of Union Budget, click on “Budget Speeches”.

Then, a new page will appear on your screen where you will be able to view the Budget documents for all the years. Click on the Budget 2023-24 document.

After this, the document for this year’s Budget will be presented on your screen.

