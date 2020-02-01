Budget 2020: Simplified return format for GST from April 2020, average household now saves 4% in monthly expense: Nirmala Sitharaman

In a major relief for the taxpayers, a simplified return format for GST is being introduced from April 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has resulted in gains of Rs 1 lakh crore to consumers and removed inspector raj and also helped the transport sector.

"Average household now saves 4 percent in monthly expense after the rollout of GST," Sitharaman said, and added that the Budget for 2020-21 aims to fulfil aspirations of people.

Hailing the GST, Sitharaman said that the new tax regime has resulted in efficiency gains in transport and logistics sector.

"GST has resulted in efficiency gains in the transport and logistics sector. Inspector raj has vanished. It has benefitted MSME. Consumers have got an annual benefit of Rs 1 lakh crore by GST," Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget 2020.

Stating that the Budget 2020-21 is to boost the income of people and enhance their purchasing power, she said: "Our people should be gainfully employed. Our businesses should be healthy, for all minorities, women and people from SCs and STs.

This Budget aims to fulfil their aspirations, she added.

"With renewed vigour, under PM's leadership, we commit ourselves to present the people of India with all humility and dedication. People have reposed faith in our economic policy," Sitharaman said.

It is worth mention the gross GST collection in the month of January this year has been pegged at Rs 1,10,828 crore of which Central GST (CGST) is Rs 20,944 crore, State GST (SGST) is Rs 28,224 crore, Integrated GST (IGST) is Rs 53,013 crore including Rs 23,481 crore collected on imports, and cess is Rs 8,637 crore including Rs 824 crore collected on imports.

According to the Union Finance Ministry, GST revenue collection for January 2020 stands second-highest monthly collection since the implementation of the new tax regime. The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of December up to January 2020 is 83 lakh (provisional).

— With inputs from agencies

