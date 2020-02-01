Budget 2020: Sensex tanks over 1,000 points, slips below 40,000-mark in afternoon trading; Nifty down 300 points

The BSE Sensex plummeted over 1,000 points to sink below the 40,000-level in late afternoon trade on Saturday, tracking a massive selloff in capital goods and financial stocks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2020-21.

#CNBCTV18Market | Market tanks further with Sensex & Nifty Bank slipping more than 1,000 points from high point of the day pic.twitter.com/j8degnpcR2 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 1, 2020

In fact, the proposals in the Union Budget had failed to cheer the investors. Sitharaman announced cuts in income tax rates for individuals and scrapping of dividend distribution tax (DDT) besides a host of measures to reverse the falling economic growth.

After a highly volatile session, the 30-share index tanked 1057.35 points or 2.60 percent at 39,666.14 in the afternoon while the broader Nifty plummetted 314.15 points or 2.63 percent at 11,647.95.

ITC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tanking 6 percent, followed by HDFC, L&T, SBI, ICICI Bank and ONGC.

On the other hand, TCS, HUL, Tech Mahindra and Infosys bucked the market trend to trade with gains.

In the morning, the market benchmark Sensex slumped over 200 points ahead of the release of the Union Budget to be presented by Sitharaman later in the day.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 190.33 points, or 0.47 percent, lower at 40,723.49, after the Economic Survey suggested relaxing fiscal deficit target to boost growth from a decade low.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty shed 73.70 points, or 0.61 percent, to finish at 11,962.10.

Benchmarks on Wall Street ended with sharp losses on Friday.

According to analysts, investors are cautious ahead of the Union Budget as all eyes will be on how centre is going to bring growth as any increase in spending would result in widening of fiscal deficit.

Negative cues from global markets amid concerns over China's coronavirus outbreak continued to weigh on investor sentiment here, traders said.

— With inputs from agencies

