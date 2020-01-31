Budget 2020: Nearly 56.6% expect improvement of quality in life this year, says survey; 13.9% predict deterioration

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for fiscal 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on Saturday (1 February). This will be Sitharaman's second budget as finance minister.

This is the second Budget of the Narendra Modi government after it retained power for the second time in a row in the 2019 May general elections. Sitharaman was appointed the first full-time finance minister of the country. Indira Gandhi is the only woman who presented the Union Budget before her and that was in 1970.

Till 2016, the Union Budget was presented on the last day of February every year. The Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government changed that practice in 2017 and started presenting the Budget from 1 February since then. Under the new practice, then finance minister Arun Jaitley had presented the Budget.

Follow full coverage of Union Budget 2020-21 here

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.