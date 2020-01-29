Budget 2020: Govt likely to restore 2% additional duty incentive on mobile phones export; notification may be issued soon

New Delhi: The government is likely to restore 2 percent additional duty incentive on mobile phones export with effect from January 1, a source said. This duty benefit, which will help boost exports, is expected to continue till March 31, 2020.

A notification in this regard is likely to be issued soon.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on 7 December had reduced export incentive from 4 percent to 2 percent.

"There is a proposal to give 2 percent additional export incentive on mobile phones till 31 March. It will be effective from 1 January, 2020 onward. The order is likely to be issued in this regard within a week," a source aware of the development told PTI.

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) had written to the government expressing disappointment on the reduction of the incentive, saying it will lead to massive job losses. When contacted ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said that "mobile phone exports have taken off.

The growth from Rs 1,300 crore in 2017-18 to over Rs 25,000 crore this year is staggering, to say the least. The reduction of Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS) from 4 percent to 2 percent for such a deserving sector was a rude shock to the industry and extremely disruptive to the supply chain. Immediate restoration is not only necessary but well deserved too."

The Manufacturers' Association for Information Technology (MAIT) has proposed incentives in the range of 8-10 percent and also expressed concern on the reduction of export incentives.

Reacting to the proposal, MAIT CEO George Paul said the government had been sensitised on the need for a support framework as "we do not expect MEIS to continue".

"It is critical we do this as the industry waited till 30 December, 2019 for a new framework. None came, now it awaits the budget to address this need. This new framework is very critical for India as if a reverse flow starts, it will not only see a reduction in exports but also halt in new investments," Paul said.

