Budget 2019: What does the Budget presentation speech contain?

The budget presentation is the report of the Budget to be used or has already been used by the Finance Minister for a particular period of time and the allocation of the Budget, which will be divided to all the operational needs of an entity.

Budget presentation speech has many parts. These pertain to various categories: Annual Financial Statement (AFS), Demand for Grants (DG), Appropriation Bill, Finance Bill, Macro-economic framework for the relevant financial year, Medium-Term fiscal policy and a strategy statement, Expenditure Profile, Expenditure Budget, Receipts Budget.

A government budget is an annual statement presenting the revenues and spending for a financial year that is often passed by the legislature, approved by the chief executive or president and presented by the Finance Minister to the nation.

The Budget is also known as the Annual Financial Statement of the country.

