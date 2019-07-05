Budget 2019 political reactions: Modi, Shah call Budget reform-oriented; Opposition terms it directionless, says 'no focus on job creation'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden Budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 on Friday. She pointed out that India needs to make structural reforms to achieve $5 trillion economy in the next few years.

Sitharaman said the NDA government had set the ball rolling for a 'New India' in its first term and programmes will be accelerated and red tape reduced going forward.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, she said the Indian economy, which stood at $1.85 trillion five years back, has reached $2.7 trillion now, and is within capacity to reach $5 trillion in the next few years.

Here are the reactions of political leaders on Sitharaman's budget:

Citizen and development friendly, future oriented budget: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Union Budget as citizen friendly, development friendly and future-oriented, and one which will empower the poor and provide better future to the youth.

Terming the Budget a "green Budget", he said it focuses on the environment and pitches for green and clean energy. He said the Budget underlines structural reforms in the agricultural sector and has a road map to transform the farm sector and doubling farmers' income.

Budget ignites spirit of hope for India to be $5 trillion economy: Amit Shah Terming the Union Budget futuristic, BJP president Amit Shah said it reflects the prime minister's vision where farmers prosper, the poor lead a life of dignity, the middle class gets its due and Indian enterprise a boost.

Shah, also the Union Home Minister, said the Budget highlights the "exemplary" work done in key sectors relating to the economy, housing, infrastructure and the social sectors over the last five years. It ignites a spirit of hope that India can become a $5 trillion economy in the coming years, he added.

It also sets the stage for fulfilling our collective dreams of water for every citizen, ensuring electricity connectivity across India and boosting manufacturing especially in sunrise sectors, Shah said, adding that the Budget will enable India to become a more vibrant start-up hub.

Budget has taken care of all the sections of society: Rajnath Singh

"By bringing in socio-economic transformation, it is a futuristic Budget. It will be successful in taking India to $5 trillion economy. It has taken care of all the sections of society, be it poor, backward or rich people," Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Budget will prove to be the foundation for new India: Nitin Gadkari

Transport and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari said the the promotion of electric vehicles and allied infrastructure is set to transform the economy and logistic sector. It is one of the biggest step to curb pollution and move towards sustainable development, he added.

Budget represents 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas': Yogi Adityanath Hailing the Budget as a roadmap to achieve the target of making India a $5 trillion economy, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the budget also a step to achieve the goal of development for all.

Utterly lacklustre, nondescript, uninspiring and directionless: Randeep Singh Surjewala

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala termed the budget a mundane jugglery of ‘acronyms’. He tweeted:

An utterly lacklustre, nondescript, uninspiring & directionless #Budget2019. Zero on Economic Revival.

Zero on Rural Growth.

Zero on Job Creation.

Target to take Indian economy to $5 trillion is worth appreciating: Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said the target to take Indian economy to $5 trillion is worth appreciating. He also welcomed the Har Ghar Jal Yojana (tap water to every household) in the Budget.

Repetition of old promises in Budget 2019: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said there is nothing new in Budget 2019 and added that there is no plan for employment generation. "They are talking about new India but the Budget is old wine in a new bottle. Nothing new, no plan for employment generation, no new initiatives," Chowdhury was quoted as saying by ABP Live.

Rosy picture of the economy is based on jugglery: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the finance minister has used February 2019 interim Budget’s revised estimates as the revised estimates for the whole year 2018-19. He said that 99.3 percent corporates will get hefty tax relief but for the majority of Indians, it will be higher priced petroleum products which will feed inflation all-round.

It was manifesto rather than a Union Budget: Ahmed Patel Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that the government provided Rs 70,000 crore bail out to bank defaulters, but there is "zero assistance and zero recognition for farmers facing a severe agricultural crisis". He also tweeted:

Terming the budget a manifesto, Patel said the speech by the finance minister had no reference to allocation for farmers. "Because in such details their insincerity would be highlighted. Rhetoric always triumphs in their scheme of things," Patel added.

