Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Chidambaram claims Budget 'bereft of any reforms', says chief economic adviser must be most disappointed

Union Budget 2019 LATEST Updates: At a press conference, former finance minister P Chidambaram claimed that the Union Budget was "bereft of any reforms". "The most disappointed person must be the chief economic adviser. The only investment-related proposal was the to increase the FPI percent. The Modi government treats India as one big state government. Apparently the prime minister believe that only his government can deliver basic public goods and services. It is not good to reduce state government to local administrations," he said.
Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala lashed out at the Centre on Twitter and called Budget 2019 a “‘betrayal’ of India’s youth”. He also claimed that the "real fiscal deficit" is estimated at 4.7 percent, and not 3.3 percent, as said by Nirmala Sitharaman. "Expenses on rural development, infrastructure, food subsidy were not included as part of Fiscal Deficit. The real fiscal deficit is estimated at 4.7 percent. Skulduggery of figures?" he wrote.
The market plummeted soon after the trends of the Union Budget became apparent. Sensex dropped down by almost 250 points, while Nifty neared 11,826 points.
Nirmala Sitharaman said, "A lower rate of 25 percent is currently applicable to companies having an annual turnover of upto Rs 250 crores. I propose to include all companies having an annual income of over Rs 400 crore." She added that this will bring in 99.3 percent of all companies into the tax net and leave out only 0.4 percent companies
Nirmala Sitharaman thanked taxpayers who as responsible citizens for their valuable contribution through taxes for all-round development of the country
The government proposes to consider issuing Aadhaar cards to NRIs with Indian passports in India without having to wait for the necessary 180 days, she says
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that although zero budget farming is not a new thing, she would like to shift focus on going back to the roots and reassess the implementation of zero budget farming. She also said that ten thousand new farmer producer organisations (FPOs) will come up for ensuring market reach for farmers
India is quite capable to achieve its goal of becoming $5 trillion economy in next few years, Nirmala Sitharaman said adding that India has already become the sixth largest economy of the world. She said that as of now, India is only third, after US and China, as far as purchase capacity is concerned.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rises to present her maiden Budget Speech.
Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across the country for the third successive day on Friday. In Delhi, a litre of petrol today costs Rs 70.51 while diesel costs Rs 64.33 per litre, no change compared with Thursday’s price.
As the first woman finance minister in 45 years Nirmala Sitharaman has traded in the iconic "budget briefcase" for a budget bahi khata. Traditionally, the finance minister arrives at the Parliament with a briefcase, which contains the budget document. However, in 2019, Sitharaman arrived with the budget document wrapped in a red cloth. Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said, "It is in Indian tradition. It symbolises our departure from slavery of Western thought. It is not a budget but a bahi khata (ledger)".
In a departure from the norm, Nirmala Sitharaman is seen carrying a red bag with the Budget instead of a briefcase.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has handed over a copy of the Union Budget to the President.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reached her office at the Finance Ministry. She will deliver the keenly watched Budget statement at 11 am in Lok Sabha
A mini-stimulus to take the economy out of five-year low alongside giving some tax relief to common man may be on the cards, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman does a tightrope walk balancing the needs of the economy and fiscal constraints in her maiden Budget.
When India's first full-time Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her maiden Union Budget 2019 on Friday at 11 am in the Parliament, she will also be facing huge challenges ahead with the country staring at the worst unemployment crisis in the past 45 years.
The Finance Minister will also be under pressure to spend more to revive the slowing economy while finding out resources for welfare schemes.
Sitharaman will begin her Budget speech at 11 am. Doordarshan will live telecast Budget 2019 and it will also be available on the Youtube channel.
This is the first Budget to be presented under the Narendra Modi 2.0 government after it was re-elected to power following the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Sitharaman, who earlier held the portfolios of commerce and defence ministries in the previous Modi government, will have to find resources for welfare schemes declared by the Narendra Modi government, including Rs 87,000 crore ($12.6 billion) for a new measure to support farmers.
Above all, she will have to do all this while keeping the fiscal deficit below 3.4 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The Economic Survey 2019 will be tabled today (Thursday), a day before the Union Budget is presented in the Parliament.
The Economic Survey has been prepared by the new Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and is slated to be presented around noon to both the Houses of the Parliament.
The Economic Survey can be downloaded in the PDF format through this link: http://mofapp.nic.in:8080/economicsurvey/. It will be uploaded once it is presented.
Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 16:51:18 IST
Chidambaram claims Budget 'bereft of any reforms'
At a press conference, former finance minister P Chidambaram claimed that the Union Budget was "bereft of any reforms". "The most disappointed person must be the chief economic adviser. The only investment-related proposal was the to increase the FPI percent. The Modi government treats India as one big state government. Apparently the prime minister believe that only his government can deliver basic public goods and services. It is not good to reduce state government to local administrations," he said.
Ease of living has to be given importance: Sitharaman on Budget
In interview with DD News, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Ease of living has to be given importance. For that connectivity, tax structure have to be worked upon. All this will in turn will bring in investment." She further called behavioural economics "a catalyst for transformational change" for countries like India in context of implementing policies.
Women seeing this govt committed to programmes for them, says Sitharaman
Speaking to DD News, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Women are seeing that this government is committed to programmes for them. They came out in large numbers to vote irrespective of religion, caste or social status. This made us think to make a policy which is not women-centric but also progressive for women."
Budget a betrayal of India's youth: Surjewala
Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala lashed out at the Centre on Twitter and called Budget 2019 a “‘betrayal’ of India’s youth”.
He also claimed that the "real fiscal deficit" is estimated at 4.7 percent, and not 3.3 percent, as said by Nirmala Sitharaman. "Expenses on rural development, infrastructure, food subsidy were not included as part of Fiscal Deficit. The real fiscal deficit is estimated at 4.7 percent. Skulduggery of figures?" he wrote.
Centre allocates Rs 1,12,079.57 crore for defence pensions
The government allocated Rs 1,12,079.57 crore for defence pensions. Along with the defence budget, the total defence allocation comes to around Rs. 431,010.79 crore and accounts for 15.47 percent of the total Central government expenditure for coming fiscal.
Govt expects to earn Rs 12,000 cr from hike in surcharge for high income groups
The Indian government expects to earn around Rs 12,000 crore from the hike in surcharge for the high income group. A surcharge will be levied on individuals with taxable income of Rs 2 to 5 crore, and Rs 5 cr and above. The effective tax rate for these categories will increase by around 3 percentage points and 7 percentage points, respectively.
Govt to suffer 4000 cr loss after corporate tax slash
In repsonse to a question during finance ministry's Budget press conference, finance chief secretary said that bringing 99.3 percent companies under the lower 25 percent tax net will mean a loss of roughly Rs 4,000 crore.
Govt to provide credit guarantee to PSBs to buy NBFC assets
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) play an important role in capital formation and the government will provide a one-time partial credit guarantee to PSBs to buy high-rated pooled assets of financially sound NBFCs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Union Budget 2019-20 on Friday.
Elaborating further on the government's approach, Sitharaman said, "The whole approach is to ensure that the government has responded comprehensively to the NBFC issue and if we had done that without understanding the regulatory shortcomings then it would not have done justice This is why some powers have been passed on to the RBI. Likewise, the recapitalisation is going to help banks fund their credit expansion."
Budget 2019 takes into account comprehensive development of rural-urban economy: Sitharaman
"In Budget 2019, the emphasis is on overall development of both rural-urban economy. The emphasis this time is on environment has been laid, with focus on issues such as conversion of waste to energy," SItharaman said.
Nirmala Sitharaman elaborates on LS speech, says Budget presented with a 10-yr vision
Nirmala SItharaman is addressing a press conference to elaborate on her Budget statement. "The Budget's aim was to lay out the 5-year target, 10-year vision and various ways in which we can achieve it through measures for rural and urban, youth, among other things," she said,
Union Budget for rural India?
The budget assures pukka house and an LPG connection to every household by 2022, while it also vows to encourage women's contribution to the rural economy. Here are key pointers related to the rural economy at a glance.
1,174 listed cos need to off-load promoter stake to meet budget proposal norm
Adi Godrej says Budget won't propel growth
Adi godrej, Chairman, Godrej Group said, "I don't think the Budget is growth-oriented. The stock market has also come down considerably."
Assocham welcomes infra push; CII lauds tax slash for corporates
The government's focus on infrastructure is indeed welcome and investment to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore over next 5 years will revitalise the economy. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) appreciated the government's move to bring all companies having turnover up to Rs 400 crores under 25 percent tax-net in the Budget.
Nitin Gadkari hails Union Budget, says will achieve the target of becoming 3 Trillion Dollar economy this year
"This budget will prove as the foundation for New India. From rural to urban development, infrastructure to startups, from education to industry, the budget boosts all sectors. This is the vision that 125 cr people of the country required today. We will achieve the target of becoming 3 Trillion Dollar economy this year and MSME sector will contribute half of it," Nitin Gadkari said.
'Budget For New India' inspires hope, lays roadmap to transform the agriculture sector, says Narendra Modi
"The Budget for new India is one of hope and it is a Budget that will boost India's development in the 21st century. The Budget for new India has a roadmap to transform the agriculture sector of India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
Sensex drops 250 points as traders digest Union Budget, Nifty nears 11826
The market plummeted soon after the trends of the Union Budget became apparent. Sensex dropped down by almost 250 points, while Nifty neared 11,826 points.
Labour law reforms will help India leverage global skilled labour shortage, says Tapti Ghose, Partner, Deloitte India
Customs duty on gold hiked to 12.5 percent from 10 percent
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman increased the custom duty on gold silver and other precious metals from the existing 10 percent to 12.5 percent.
New coin series to be launched soon
A new series of coins for Re 1, Rs 2 Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20 to be minted so that the visually impaired can easily identify them. It is interesting to note here that unlike currency notes, the lower currency coins are minted by the finance ministry.
Nirmala Sitharaman concludes Budget Speech
Nirmala Sitharaman's speech lasted a little over 2 hours and 10 minutes
2% tax levied on cash withdrawal over Rs 1 crore per year
Our government has taken number of initiatives to promote digital payments. FM says to discourage the practice of making business payments in cash the government proposes to levy TDS of 2% on cash withdrawal exceeding Rs 1 crore in a year from a bank account, she says.
BHIM, UPI, Aadhaar Pay, NEFT, RTGS can be used to promote less cash economy. Business establishments with annual turnover of Rs 50 crore will have to use these modes of payments with no charges or merchant discount rates will be imposed on customers or merchants. RBI and banks will absorb these costs, she says.
Nirmala Sitharaman hikes surcharge on individuals with income above Rs 2 cr
In view of rising income levels, a surcharge will be levied on individuals with taxable income of Rs 2 to 5 crore, and Rs 5 cr and above. The effective tax rate for these categories will increase by around 3 percentage points and 7 percentage points, respectively
Small firms, affordable housing boost
More tax sops raining on small companies. Sitharaman puts companies with annual turn-over of upto Rs400 crore instead of Rs250 crore earlier in the lower 25% tax bracket. This will cover 99.3% of the companies meaning majority of companies are now under smaller bracket. Good news. For individual tax payers too, there is good news with Sitharaman proposing tax holiday for developers of affordable housing and additional deduction of up to Rs. 1.5 lacs for interest on
home loans borrowed up to 31.3.2020. That takes the total deduction to upto Rs 3.5 lacs.
Govt has no business to be in business, finally?
Important announcement. Sitharaman states the willingness of the central government to cut government stake in PSU undertakings and examine possibility of bringing down government stake even below 51 percent on a case to case basis. The government is willing to modify minimum 51 percent stake in PSUs policy to a minimum 51% holding through government and government-controlled PSUs, the minister says. This gives hopes of more PSU participation in divestment and government exiting their shareholdings in several PSUs. To be sure, similar promises have been made in the past but the promise has remained on paper largely. Will it be different this time?
Taxation takeaway: Nirmala Sitharaman hikes surcharge for high income groups but taxation for low income groups remain unchanged
Nirmala Sitharaman talks about addressing angel tax issue
"To resolve the issue of Angel Tax the startups and investors who file requisite declarations will not be subjected to any kind of scrutiny in respect of valuation of share premium. A mechanism of e-verification will be put in place and with this, the funds raised by startups will not require any tax scrutiny," Sitharaman said.
Nirmala Sitharaman proposes to make Aadhaar, PAN interchangeable for ITR
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she proposes to make Aadhaar and PAN cards interchangeable for the purpose of filing Income Tax Returns
Govt doesn't intend to 'trample' taxpayers with weight of taxation: Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman quotes a verse in Tamil: "Just a few mounds of rice cooked from a small piece of land is enough for the elephant. But if the same elephant enters a paddy field it will end up trampling more than it would consume." Explaining the verse, she says the government does not intend to 'trample' anybody like the elephant. The tax collection has increased to 11.37 lakh crore to 2018-19 from 6.37 lakh crore from 2013-14, she points out.
People with annual income under 5 laks exempt from Income Tax
Govt to allocate Rs 70,000 cr for PSU Bank recapitalisation
"The government has proposed to allocate Rs 70,000 crore for PSU Bank recapitalisation. One-time six month partial credit guarantee to buy pooled assets of sound NBFCs. The government proposes Rs 100 lakh crore investment for infrastructure over 5 years," says Nirmala Sitharaman.
Govt will develop 17 tourist destinations
"The government is developing 17 iconic tourism sites as world-class tourist centres to improve the flow of domestic and foreign tourists to these destinations. Documentaries with anthropological details will be stored for tourists," says Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.
Nirmala Sitharaman proposes NRIs holding Indian passport be given Aadhaar cards
The government proposes to consider issuing Aadhaar cards to NRIs who still hold Indian passports upon arrival, without having to wait for the necessary 180 days, Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Nirmala Sitharaman proposes NRIs holding Indian passport be given Aadhaar cards
The government proposes to consider issuing Aadhaar cards to NRIs who still hold Indian passports upon arrival, without having to wait for the necessary 180 days, Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Nirmala Sitharaman’s ambitious infra push
There is a lot of stress on the infrastructure development in Nirmala Sitharaman’s first budget under various schemes. These include investments in railways, housing and farm infrastructure. The government wants to construct 1.95 crore houses under PMAY. Also, it wants to invest Rs 80,250 crore for upgradation of roads under PM Gram Sadak Yojana. Another Rs50 lakh investment is estimated for railways infrastructure from 2018-30. Then there is pension scheme for 3 crore retail traders, shopkeepers with an annual turnover of less than Rs 1.5 crore. The thrust on infrastructure development provided these are supported by adequate funds is positive for the economy.
Sitharaman announces setting up of Gandhipedia ahead of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary
"As we mark the 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year, Gaaon, Garib and Kisan will remain at the centre of all our initiatives," Nirmala Sitharaman said. She said that a Gandhipedia, styled after encyclopedia, is being prepared by the National Council for Science Museum to sensitise people about the Gandhian values.
House construction time under PMAY reduces from 314 to 114 days, says Nirmala Sitharaman
It used to take more that 314 days on an average to build houses earlier. But under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aawas Yojna the time has come down to 114 days in 2017-18, enabling the scale of achievement the scheme managed to clock in the very short time, Sitharaman said.
Nirmala Sitharaman pitches for PPP model to reform railways
Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Indian Railways will need an investment of at least Rs 50 lakh crore between 2018 and 2030 for modernisation and upkeep. She said that a PPP will make services better and faster. "A Public-Private partnership will usher the new dawn of Indian railway," Sitharaman said.
Nirmala Sitharaman proposes to merge NRI portfolio scheme route with foreign portfolio investment route
NRI investments in Indian capital market is less when compared . To provide seamless, NRI portfolio scheme route to merged with foreign portfolio investment route.
Nirmala Sitharaman launches new pension scheme for small retail traders
In an important announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new pension scheme for small retail traders. The pension benefits will be extended to to 3 crore retail traders and shopkeeper with annual turnover of less than Rs 1.5 crore under new scheme called scheme is Pradhan Mantri Karma Yogi Maan Dhan Scheme.
Much touted goal of making India $5 trillion economy by FY25 unachievable without loosening iron grip over inflation and fiscal math.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman envisages a $5 trillion economy by 2024 and $3 trillion by the end of this year. While that's a legitimate and achievable goal, it cannot possibly be achieved without loosening the iron grip over inflation and fiscal math. The choice before the Modi 2.0 govt, therefore, will be to either stay fast on the current path and hope that private investment picks up, or increase government borrowing to boost economy.
Nirmala Sitharaman speaks of reforming transport facilities
One of the first sectors Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman touched upon in her speech was the transport sector. She underscored the government's commitment to Udaan scheme, water transport and road transport to pit the rural-urban divide. She said that we will ensure that the National Highway grid is developed with an apt financial model. She also spoke about enhancing the navigational capacity of Ganga river
Took 55 years to make India $1 trillion economy, we added as much in 5 years, says Nirmala Sitharaman
"It took 55 years to make India a $1 trillion economy. However, now when trust and aasha resides in people's hearts, we managed to add another $1 trillion within the last five years alone," Sitharaman said.
Nirmala Sitharaman starts off speech with talk of New India
"Our objective was and continues to be Mazboot desh ke liye Mazboot nagrik. With determined human efforts the task will surely be completed," says Sitharaman. "We have shown by our deeds that the principles 'perform, reform, transform' can indeed succeed. We have set the ball rolling for a 'New India'," she added.
No magic wand for growth
One big worry for the economy is a severe demand slump seen over the past several months. Two wheeler, car and tractor sales have been plummeting, FMCG companies have been reporting declining sales. There has been a notable decline in number of new investments and rie in the chunk of stalled projects. What this effectively telling us is that unless demand revives on the ground, no amount of interest rate cuts can help the economy. How can the government revive demand —by investing more in real infrastructure such as housing. The budget cannot offer a magic wand to wish away the economic slowdown but can work on enhancing the demand on the ground. Will Sitharaman take note of this fact?
Nirmala Sitharaman must balance fiscal expenditure with welfare measures
Sitharaman must prioritise her fiscal expenditure plans. In yesterday’s Economic Survey, the CEA warned that for the sake of long-term stability of the economy, the government shouldn’t deviate from the path of fiscal prudence ie achieving 3 percent fiscal deficit by 2021. The survey warned that government should find a way to fund PM Kisan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat like schemes without harming the fiscal deficit roadmap. This will be a hard test for the first-time finance minister, Sitharaman as there aren’t too many options before her. Going for sharp hikes in tax rates will invite backlash in a slowing economy and not fulfilling BJP’s election promises will be a huge political risk.
Nirmala Sitharaman's parents to be present in House during her maiden Budget Speech
Nirmala Sitharaman's parents have arrived at the Parliament House ahead of her maiden Budget Speech. After Indira Gandhi, Sitharaman will be the second woman to present a full Budget in Parliament.
Twitter reacts to finance ministry's 'Bahi Khata' tradition
Twitterati gave mixed reactions to Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Bahi Khata' replacing the traditional hardbound leather briefcase. While some users pointed out the practice of proposing a Budget, including the term itself was of foreign invention, others praised the 'Indianness' of the move and said it symbolises the departure of slavery from our Western thought.
Banking sector majors emerge as top gainers in early market trade on Budget Day; Airtel, TCS top losers
Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade included IndusInd Bank, L&T, HUL, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto and RIL, rising up to 1.14 per cent.
On the other hand, Yes Bank, ONGC, Vedanta, NTPC, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Bharti Airtel and TCS were among the losers, shedding up to 1.82 percent.
What's with the briefcase anyway
The tradition of finance ministers carrying the Budget Document in a hardbound briefcase was taken after the parallel British custom, much like many of India's laws and Parliamentary parliamentary practices. All finance ministers usually carry a briefcase of a colour and size of their choice and pose for the iconic photograph outside finance ministry and then Parliament building.
The British finance ministers, however, use the same briefcase for years and it is passed down through successive governments. In fact, the original Gladstone bag, which became Britain's Budget Briefcase, was only retired in 2010 after it had become too tattered and shabby to use.
As per tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls on President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the Union Budget
Govt should strike a tight balance between growth and fiscal discipline, says Adrian Mowat
The Union Budget is going to be a ‘daunting’ task for Nirmala Sitharaman, and the government has to strike a balance between growth and fiscal discipline, says emerging markets equity strategist Adrian Mowat. The first budget after a general election should see the most fiscal discipline because the political cost is the lowest, he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
Petrol, diesel price unchanged for 3rd consecutive day ahead of Budget 2019
Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across the country for the third successive day on Friday. In Delhi, a litre of petrol today costs Rs 70.51 while diesel costs Rs 64.33 per litre, no change compared with Thursday’s price, reported ET Now.
The retail prices of petrol and diesel are cheapest in Delhi among all metros and most state capitals due to lower taxes.
Briefcase is Western, bahi khata is our tradition: Krishnamurthy Subramanian
As the first woman finance minister in 45 years Nirmala Sitharaman has traded in the iconic "budget briefcase" for a budget bahi khata. Traditionally, the finance minister arrives at the Parliament with a briefcase, which contains the budget document. However, in 2019, Sitharaman arrived with the budget document wrapped in a red cloth.
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said, "It is in Indian tradition. It symbolises our departure from slavery of Western thought. It is not a budget but a bahi khata (ledger)".
Ahead of Budget 2019, Sensex back at 40,000 for the first time since June 11
In the morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex was hovering at 111.44 points, or 0.28 percent higher at 40,019.50. This is the first time since 11 June that Sensex is back at 40,000.
In the early session, NSE Nifty was at 11,978.50, higher by 31.75 or 0.27 percent.
Nirmala Sitharaman reaches finance ministry, speech to start in Parliament at 11 am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reached her office at the Finance Ministry. She will deliver the keenly watched Budget statement at 11 am in Lok Sabha
All eyes on whether Nirmala Sitharaman will shed populism and present a reformist Budget in true sense
The main thing to watch out is whether Sitharaman's budget statement will be reformist in real sense. Will it offer a solid blueprint to investors sufficient to break some of the long-standing bottlenecks in the economy including reduntant land/labour laws? Difficulty in acquiring land and labour have been acting as a hurdle preventing significant pick up in factory output. Also, will the minister spell out government's intent to bring back private investments in a big way that have been missing for a while now? Government can't shoulder the onus of fuelling economic growth forever without private participation, that's clear.
Did you know? First Union Budget was presented three months after India declared its Independence
The first-ever Union Budget of Independent India was presented by Sir RK Shanukham Chetty, First Finance Minister, on 26 November, 1947. Chetty's expenditure outlook, earmarked a total of Rs 197.39 crore to be spent over the next year in the nascent secular nation, that grew on to become world's sixth largest economy.
Nearly half of this (46 percent) or Rs 92.74 crore was allocated for just one department: Defence Services
(Shanmukham Chetty broadcasting the Budget Speech in the Indian Parliament in November 1947: Courtesy Wikimedia Commons)
Sithraman's speech to be a fact-checker for state of economy: What to expect from Union Budget
Every budget statement, every budget speech is a fact-checker to assess how far the economy has progressed over the last year and what exactly needs to be done at that point. Nirmala Sitharaman's first budget is set in the backdrop of an economic slowdown, a debate on what is the actual health of the economy post structural reforms and a grim global scenario. These themes will be watched closely in today's budget:
Economic Survey suggests giving private sector access to 'select' databases for commercial use amid row over data privacy
Is Economic Survey of India a pre-cursor to Union Budget 2019?
Experts say no. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE Ratings opines, "the Economic Survey is a good overview of the state of the economy and the issues that have been/to be addressed. It may not be read as a precursor to the Budget and does not even talk of what it should be as it would be the prerogative of the finance minister based on how the priorities are placed on 5 July."
Budget expected to tackle elements that are slowing the economy
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her maiden Union Budget as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term on Friday, and is expected to announce measures to boost the economy, of which several factors are at all-time lows.
The economy has also been impacted by slowing trade, rising protectionism, trade conflict between the United States and China, Brexit, US sanctions on Russia, Iran and Venezuela impacted the domestic economy.
Road, railway infrastructure likely to get boost in Union Budget 2019
There is likely to be a push for infrastructure-spending, including on roads and railways to drive the growth which had slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 percent in the first three months of 2019 — well below China's 6.4 percent.
Narendra Modi 2.0 to outline plan for economy
The Budget to be presented on Friday is expected to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets as Nirmala Sitharaman lays down the Narendra Modi 2.0 government's road map for the economy and the nation in the next five years.
Union Budget to be announced by Nirmala Sitharaman today
A mini-stimulus to take the economy out of a five-year low along with giving some tax relief to citizens may be on the cards as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman walks a tightrope to balance the needs of the economy and fiscal constraints, in her maiden Budget.
16:46 (IST)
Chidambaram claims Budget 'bereft of any reforms'
At a press conference, former finance minister P Chidambaram claimed that the Union Budget was "bereft of any reforms". "The most disappointed person must be the chief economic adviser. The only investment-related proposal was the to increase the FPI percent. The Modi government treats India as one big state government. Apparently the prime minister believe that only his government can deliver basic public goods and services. It is not good to reduce state government to local administrations," he said.
16:28 (IST)
Ease of living has to be given importance: Sitharaman on Budget
In interview with DD News, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Ease of living has to be given importance. For that connectivity, tax structure have to be worked upon. All this will in turn will bring in investment." She further called behavioural economics "a catalyst for transformational change" for countries like India in context of implementing policies.
16:15 (IST)
Women seeing this govt committed to programmes for them, says Sitharaman
Speaking to DD News, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Women are seeing that this government is committed to programmes for them. They came out in large numbers to vote irrespective of religion, caste or social status. This made us think to make a policy which is not women-centric but also progressive for women."
16:00 (IST)
Budget a betrayal of India's youth: Surjewala
Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala lashed out at the Centre on Twitter and called Budget 2019 a “‘betrayal’ of India’s youth”.
He also claimed that the "real fiscal deficit" is estimated at 4.7 percent, and not 3.3 percent, as said by Nirmala Sitharaman. "Expenses on rural development, infrastructure, food subsidy were not included as part of Fiscal Deficit. The real fiscal deficit is estimated at 4.7 percent. Skulduggery of figures?" he wrote.
15:54 (IST)
Centre allocates Rs 1,12,079.57 crore for defence pensions
The government allocated Rs 1,12,079.57 crore for defence pensions. Along with the defence budget, the total defence allocation comes to around Rs. 431,010.79 crore and accounts for 15.47 percent of the total Central government expenditure for coming fiscal.
15:47 (IST)
15:19 (IST)
Govt expects to earn Rs 12,000 cr from hike in surcharge for high income groups
The Indian government expects to earn around Rs 12,000 crore from the hike in surcharge for the high income group. A surcharge will be levied on individuals with taxable income of Rs 2 to 5 crore, and Rs 5 cr and above. The effective tax rate for these categories will increase by around 3 percentage points and 7 percentage points, respectively.
15:04 (IST)
Govt to suffer 4000 cr loss after corporate tax slash
In repsonse to a question during finance ministry's Budget press conference, finance chief secretary said that bringing 99.3 percent companies under the lower 25 percent tax net will mean a loss of roughly Rs 4,000 crore.
14:56 (IST)
Govt to provide credit guarantee to PSBs to buy NBFC assets
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) play an important role in capital formation and the government will provide a one-time partial credit guarantee to PSBs to buy high-rated pooled assets of financially sound NBFCs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Union Budget 2019-20 on Friday.
Elaborating further on the government's approach, Sitharaman said, "The whole approach is to ensure that the government has responded comprehensively to the NBFC issue and if we had done that without understanding the regulatory shortcomings then it would not have done justice This is why some powers have been passed on to the RBI. Likewise, the recapitalisation is going to help banks fund their credit expansion."
14:54 (IST)
Budget 2019 takes into account comprehensive development of rural-urban economy: Sitharaman
"In Budget 2019, the emphasis is on overall development of both rural-urban economy. The emphasis this time is on environment has been laid, with focus on issues such as conversion of waste to energy," SItharaman said.
14:50 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman elaborates on LS speech, says Budget presented with a 10-yr vision
Nirmala SItharaman is addressing a press conference to elaborate on her Budget statement. "The Budget's aim was to lay out the 5-year target, 10-year vision and various ways in which we can achieve it through measures for rural and urban, youth, among other things," she said,
14:43 (IST)
Union Budget for rural India?
The budget assures pukka house and an LPG connection to every household by 2022, while it also vows to encourage women's contribution to the rural economy. Here are key pointers related to the rural economy at a glance.
14:37 (IST)
1,174 listed cos need to off-load promoter stake to meet budget proposal norm
14:36 (IST)
Adi Godrej says Budget won't propel growth
Adi godrej, Chairman, Godrej Group said, "I don't think the Budget is growth-oriented. The stock market has also come down considerably."
14:28 (IST)
Assocham welcomes infra push; CII lauds tax slash for corporates
The government's focus on infrastructure is indeed welcome and investment to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore over next 5 years will revitalise the economy. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) appreciated the government's move to bring all companies having turnover up to Rs 400 crores under 25 percent tax-net in the Budget.
14:18 (IST)
What does the Union Budget 2019 say about taxation
14:16 (IST)
Key takeaways from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden Budget speech
14:13 (IST)
Ex-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley congratulates Nirmala Sitharaman on presenting maiden Budget
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, in a tweet, congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman for the Budget 2019-20. "The budget, besides being a policy document for boosting growth, serves the larger interest of all sectors of the Economy," he said.
13:58 (IST)
Nitin Gadkari hails Union Budget, says will achieve the target of becoming 3 Trillion Dollar economy this year
"This budget will prove as the foundation for New India. From rural to urban development, infrastructure to startups, from education to industry, the budget boosts all sectors. This is the vision that 125 cr people of the country required today. We will achieve the target of becoming 3 Trillion Dollar economy this year and MSME sector will contribute half of it," Nitin Gadkari said.
13:52 (IST)
'Budget For New India' inspires hope, lays roadmap to transform the agriculture sector, says Narendra Modi
"The Budget for new India is one of hope and it is a Budget that will boost India's development in the 21st century. The Budget for new India has a roadmap to transform the agriculture sector of India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
13:42 (IST)
Sensex drops 250 points as traders digest Union Budget, Nifty nears 11826
The market plummeted soon after the trends of the Union Budget became apparent. Sensex dropped down by almost 250 points, while Nifty neared 11,826 points.
13:31 (IST)
Labour law reforms will help India leverage global skilled labour shortage, says Tapti Ghose, Partner, Deloitte India
13:28 (IST)
Customs duty on gold hiked to 12.5 percent from 10 percent
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman increased the custom duty on gold silver and other precious metals from the existing 10 percent to 12.5 percent.
13:18 (IST)
New coin series to be launched soon
A new series of coins for Re 1, Rs 2 Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20 to be minted so that the visually impaired can easily identify them. It is interesting to note here that unlike currency notes, the lower currency coins are minted by the finance ministry.
13:12 (IST)
Exice Duty on petrol, deisel hiked by 1%
The not-so-good news comes just before the close of Sitharaman’s speech. Sitharaman has proposed to increase special additional excise duty and road and infrastructure cess each one by 1 rupee a litre on petrol and diesel. That’ll not go down well with many consumers. Petrol/ Diesel prices are set to go up an is sure to cause consumer unhappiness . Also, tax on the rich is set to go up. Those earning Rs 5 crore and above will now be in the 42 percent tax bracket.
13:10 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman concludes Budget Speech
Nirmala Sitharaman's speech lasted a little over 2 hours and 10 minutes
13:09 (IST)
2% tax levied on cash withdrawal over Rs 1 crore per year
Our government has taken number of initiatives to promote digital payments. FM says to discourage the practice of making business payments in cash the government proposes to levy TDS of 2% on cash withdrawal exceeding Rs 1 crore in a year from a bank account, she says.
BHIM, UPI, Aadhaar Pay, NEFT, RTGS can be used to promote less cash economy. Business establishments with annual turnover of Rs 50 crore will have to use these modes of payments with no charges or merchant discount rates will be imposed on customers or merchants. RBI and banks will absorb these costs, she says.
13:08 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman hikes surcharge on individuals with income above Rs 2 cr
In view of rising income levels, a surcharge will be levied on individuals with taxable income of Rs 2 to 5 crore, and Rs 5 cr and above. The effective tax rate for these categories will increase by around 3 percentage points and 7 percentage points, respectively
13:04 (IST)
Small firms, affordable housing boost
More tax sops raining on small companies. Sitharaman puts companies with annual turn-over of upto Rs400 crore instead of Rs250 crore earlier in the lower 25% tax bracket. This will cover 99.3% of the companies meaning majority of companies are now under smaller bracket. Good news. For individual tax payers too, there is good news with Sitharaman proposing tax holiday for developers of affordable housing and additional deduction of up to Rs. 1.5 lacs for interest on
home loans borrowed up to 31.3.2020. That takes the total deduction to upto Rs 3.5 lacs.
13:03 (IST)
Govt has no business to be in business, finally?
Important announcement. Sitharaman states the willingness of the central government to cut government stake in PSU undertakings and examine possibility of bringing down government stake even below 51 percent on a case to case basis. The government is willing to modify minimum 51 percent stake in PSUs policy to a minimum 51% holding through government and government-controlled PSUs, the minister says. This gives hopes of more PSU participation in divestment and government exiting their shareholdings in several PSUs. To be sure, similar promises have been made in the past but the promise has remained on paper largely. Will it be different this time?
13:03 (IST)
Taxation takeaway: Nirmala Sitharaman hikes surcharge for high income groups but taxation for low income groups remain unchanged
12:59 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman talks about addressing angel tax issue
"To resolve the issue of Angel Tax the startups and investors who file requisite declarations will not be subjected to any kind of scrutiny in respect of valuation of share premium. A mechanism of e-verification will be put in place and with this, the funds raised by startups will not require any tax scrutiny," Sitharaman said.
12:58 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman proposes to make Aadhaar, PAN interchangeable for ITR
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she proposes to make Aadhaar and PAN cards interchangeable for the purpose of filing Income Tax Returns
12:50 (IST)
Labour law reforms finally?
The announcement to roll in multiple labour laws in to four codes is interesting. What exactly the action plan here, needs to be clarified. This wouldn’t be easy as there are major challenges to generate consensus on labour law changes primarily from the trade unions as we have seen in the past. Modi government too had attempted labour law reforms in the past, but couldn’t progress. Also, the state governments need to be brought in to streamline labour laws. One needs to wait and watch how the government plans to tackle the labour unions.
12:48 (IST)
Govt doesn't intend to 'trample' taxpayers with weight of taxation: Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman quotes a verse in Tamil: "Just a few mounds of rice cooked from a small piece of land is enough for the elephant. But if the same elephant enters a paddy field it will end up trampling more than it would consume." Explaining the verse, she says the government does not intend to 'trample' anybody like the elephant. The tax collection has increased to 11.37 lakh crore to 2018-19 from 6.37 lakh crore from 2013-14, she points out.
12:48 (IST)
Govt slashes corporate tax rates
Nirmala Sitharaman said, "A lower rate of 25 percent is currently applicable to companies having an annual turover of upto Rs 250 crores. I propose to include all companies having an annual income of over Rs 400 crore." She added that this will bring in 99.3 percent of all companies into the tax net and leave out only 0.4 percent companies
12:42 (IST)
People with annual income under 5 laks exempt from Income Tax
12:39 (IST)
More money to PSBs/NBFCs; more teeth to RBI
Rs70,0000 crore additional money for government-owned banks has been proposed. That'll be music to the ears of fund-starved PSBs. Sitharaman talks about banking/ financial sector health and states that the reduction in the gross NPAs (gross non-performing assets) of PSBSs in the last one year by around a Rs lakh crore and improvement in recoveries. NBFCs too have good news to take home. The government will give one time 6-months partial guarantee to PSBs for first loss against the purchase of the pooled assets of healthy NBFCs. Even more important, the government has proposed to hand over full regulation of both NBFCs and Housing finance companies to RBI, giving more teeth to the regulator. Good moves.
12:37 (IST)
Govt to allocate Rs 70,000 cr for PSU Bank recapitalisation
"The government has proposed to allocate Rs 70,000 crore for PSU Bank recapitalisation. One-time six month partial credit guarantee to buy pooled assets of sound NBFCs. The government proposes Rs 100 lakh crore investment for infrastructure over 5 years," says Nirmala Sitharaman.
12:35 (IST)
Govt will develop 17 tourist destinations
"The government is developing 17 iconic tourism sites as world-class tourist centres to improve the flow of domestic and foreign tourists to these destinations. Documentaries with anthropological details will be stored for tourists," says Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.
12:32 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman proposes NRIs holding Indian passport be given Aadhaar cards
The government proposes to consider issuing Aadhaar cards to NRIs who still hold Indian passports upon arrival, without having to wait for the necessary 180 days, Nirmala Sitharaman said.
12:31 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman proposes NRIs holding Indian passport be given Aadhaar cards
The government proposes to consider issuing Aadhaar cards to NRIs who still hold Indian passports upon arrival, without having to wait for the necessary 180 days, Nirmala Sitharaman said.
12:20 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman’s ambitious infra push
There is a lot of stress on the infrastructure development in Nirmala Sitharaman’s first budget under various schemes. These include investments in railways, housing and farm infrastructure. The government wants to construct 1.95 crore houses under PMAY. Also, it wants to invest Rs 80,250 crore for upgradation of roads under PM Gram Sadak Yojana. Another Rs50 lakh investment is estimated for railways infrastructure from 2018-30. Then there is pension scheme for 3 crore retail traders, shopkeepers with an annual turnover of less than Rs 1.5 crore. The thrust on infrastructure development provided these are supported by adequate funds is positive for the economy.
12:19 (IST)
Sitharaman announces setting up of Gandhipedia ahead of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary
"As we mark the 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year, Gaaon, Garib and Kisan will remain at the centre of all our initiatives," Nirmala Sitharaman said. She said that a Gandhipedia, styled after encyclopedia, is being prepared by the National Council for Science Museum to sensitise people about the Gandhian values.
12:16 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman talks about women empowerment in maiden budget speech
For the women of India - Naari to Narayani has been the tradition of the country, she said quoting Swami Vivekananda, "There is no chance for the welfare of the world unless the condition of women is improved. It is not possible for a bird to fly with one wing''
She said that rural India, unprivileged Indians, and Farmers in India are at the center of all programs formulated by the government on Union Budget 2019 but the government is also committed to forward the golden story of rural women's participation in the economy.
12:10 (IST)
House construction time under PMAY reduces from 314 to 114 days, says Nirmala Sitharaman
It used to take more that 314 days on an average to build houses earlier. But under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aawas Yojna the time has come down to 114 days in 2017-18, enabling the scale of achievement the scheme managed to clock in the very short time, Sitharaman said.
12:04 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman pitches for PPP model to reform railways
Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Indian Railways will need an investment of at least Rs 50 lakh crore between 2018 and 2030 for modernisation and upkeep. She said that a PPP will make services better and faster. "A Public-Private partnership will usher the new dawn of Indian railway," Sitharaman said.
11:56 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman talks of revolutionising gramin Bharat with 'zero budget farming'
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that although zero budget farming is not a new thing, she would like to shift focus on going back to the roots and reassess the implementation of zero budget farming. She also said that ten thousand new farmer producer organisations (FPOs) will come up for ensuring market reach for farmers
11:53 (IST)
Govt will ensure har ghar jal by 2024
Lauding the government's step to form a separate Jal Shakti mantralaya, Sitharaman said that the government will look at the management of water resources and supply, work with states to ensure 'Har Ghar Jal' (water in every household) by 2024.