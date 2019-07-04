Budget 2019 Date: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present maiden Budget tomorrow at 11 am in Parliament

When India's first full-time Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her maiden Union Budget 2019 on Friday at 11 am in the Parliament, she will also be facing huge challenges ahead with the country staring at the worst unemployment crisis in the past 45 years.

The Finance Minister will also be under pressure to spend more to revive the slowing economy while finding out resources for welfare schemes.

Sitharaman will begin her Budget speech at 11 am. Doordarshan will live telecast Budget 2019 and it will also be available on the Youtube channel.

This is the first Budget to be presented under the Narendra Modi 2.0 government after it was re-elected to power following the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sitharaman, who earlier held the portfolios of commerce and defence ministries in the previous Modi government, will have to find resources for welfare schemes declared by the Narendra Modi government, including Rs 87,000 crore ($12.6 billion) for a new measure to support farmers.

Above all, she will have to do all this while keeping the fiscal deficit below 3.4 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Economic Survey 2019 will be tabled today (Thursday), a day before the Union Budget is presented in the Parliament.

The Economic Survey has been prepared by the new Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and is slated to be presented around noon to both the Houses of the Parliament.

The Economic Survey can be downloaded in the PDF format through this link: http://mofapp.nic.in:8080/economicsurvey/. It will be uploaded once it is presented.

Follow full coverage of Union Budget 2019-20 here

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.