BSE, NSE to operate as usual today; NSE allows stock brokers to work from home for the first time

Markets regulator SEBI and stock exchanges on Sunday said all segments of the bourses will operate normally on Monday. Exchange and regulatory officials dismissed suggestions about curtailment of trading hours.

All segments at @BSEIndia will operate as usual on Monday 23rd March 2020. — BSE India (@BSEIndia) March 22, 2020

The BSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashishkumar Chauhan said that all segments at the exchange will operate as usual on Monday.

In a statement, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also said all segments at the bourse will operate as usual on Monday.

When contacted, a SEBI spokesperson also told PTI that all market segments will function normally.

The nation's financial capital has been put on lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, stockbrokers and Sebi-registered participants operating through these institutions have been exempted from this.

NSE allows stock brokers to work from home

Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), to ensure the soundness of the Indian stock market in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, on March 21 temporarily allowed dealers and employees of brokers to log into trading systems from remote locations to carry out day-to-day activities.

The exchange added that the arrangement will be permitted till April 30 or longer if the situation calls for it.

This is the first time stock brokers have been allowed to access the market from their homes.

--With PTI inputs

