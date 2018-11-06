BSE, NSE to conduct special 'Muhurat' trading session tomorrow; markets to be closed on 7 and 8 November

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct a special 'Muhurat' trading session on Wednesday, 7 November.

The 'Muhurat' trading, which is conducted on Diwali day will be held between 1700 hours and 1830 hours, the stock exchanges said.

The stock markets would remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday for 'Diwali Laxmi Pujan' and 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

On Tuesday, shares jumped, boosted by strong quarterly corporate earnings so far and gains in large-cap stocks such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

The broader Nifty was up 0.24 percent at10,549.7 as of 0546 GMT, while the benchmark Sensex was 0.32 percent higher at 35,064.11.

Primarily, a good set of corporate fundamentals is driving the buying and the recovery today, said Deven Choksey, founder, KR Choksey Investment Managers.

Broader Asian shares were supported by gains on Wall Street although the trading sentiment was tempered ahead of the US midterm elections, the first major electoral test of President Donald Trump’s big tax cuts and hostile trade policies since assuming office.

In India, Jaguar Land Rover-owner Tata Motors Ltd led the gains, rising as much as 5.4 percent to a four-week high after data from a UK auto trade association showed a surge in Jaguar registrations in October.

