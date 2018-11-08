BSE, NSE, forex, metals, bullion, commodity markets closed today on occasion of 'Diwali Balipratipada'

The currency, debt and equities markets are closed today (Thursday) on the occasion of ‘Diwali Balipratipada’. Trading will resume on Friday.

Shares made modest gains in a special “muhurat” one-hour trading session for Diwali on Wednesday, shored up by large-cap IT and financial stocks.

The benchmark Sensex gained 248 points or rose 0.7 percent to 35,237.68, while the broader Nifty climbed 64.75 points or 0.65 percent to 10,598.40. The S&P BSE Sensex, which opened at 35,301.88 points, traded at 35,240.15 points (at 6.15 p.m.) -- up 248.24 points or 0.71 percent from Tuesday's close at 34,991.91 points.

In Samvat 2074, the S&P BSE Sensex gained eight percent on a year-on-year basis, while the Nifty50 rose 3.8 percent.

Broadly positive global markets along with lower crude oil prices pushed the key equity indices higher during the special "Muhurat" trade session.

The special hour-long session held every year on Diwali day to mark the start of the Hindu New Year saw the key equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- make gains during the intra-trade period.

According to market observers, the special session to mark Samvat 2075 witnessed healthy buying in automobile, capital goods, oil and gas and banking stocks.

Brokers said buying activity gathered momentum as investors opened their new books on the first session of Samvat 2075.

The special trading session held every year on Diwali is considered to be auspicious for stock market trading.

It is believed that the "Muhurat" trading on this day brings wealth and prosperity throughout the year. This ritual has been observed for ages by the trading community.

--With agency inputs