BSE, NSE, commodity markets remain closed for Mahavir Jayanti

Mumbai: All major markets, including BSE, National Stock Exchange, forex, money, bullion and other commodity markets, are closed today (Wednesday) on account of 'Mahavir Jayanti'.

The rupee closed at 69.61 per dollar on Tuesday and the 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.5399 percent.

On equity benchmark Sensex rallied about 370 points to scale a record closing high of 39,275.64 as investors' sentiment got further boost from forecast of a near-normal monsoon and a bumper start of corporate earnings season.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 97 points to close at a fresh high of 11,787.15.

