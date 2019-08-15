BSE, NSE, commodity, forex markets closed today for 73rd Independence Day

The BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, forex and money market will remain closed on Thursday on account of Independence Day.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain closed for trade besides commodity futures markets.

Equity benchmarks notched up smart gains on Wednesday as positive macroeconomic data and US delaying tariffs on some Chinese goods buoyed investor sentiment.

After surging 515 points during the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 353.37 points or 0.96 percent higher at 37,311.53.

The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,000-mark, jumping 103.55 points or 0.95 percent to close at 11,029.40.

Domestic investor sentiment got an additional boost as easing retail and wholesale inflation left room for the Reserve Bank to go for another round of rate cut in October, experts said.

While retail inflation eased marginally to 3.15 percent in July, wholesale inflation fell to a two-and-half-year low of 1.08 percent, government data showed.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, SBI and Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank, which rose up to 4.83 percent.

However, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Kotak Bank, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, HCL Tech and NTPC ended up to 4.58 percent lower.

On Wednesday, the rupee, rebounding from six-month lows, advanced 13 paise to close at 71.27 against the US dollar amid easing oil prices and gains in the domestic equity market.

Forex traders said the US delaying new tariffs on Chinese electronics goods as well as encouraging macroeconomic data also boosted investor sentiment

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian unit opened strong at 71.00 and rose to the day's high of 70.85. It touched an intra-day low of 71.35, before finally ending at 71.27, higher by 13 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had plunged 62 paise to close at a nearly six-month low of 71.40 against the US dollar in line with battered equities as global market turmoil and Argentine currency crash drove investors to safe havens.

— With PTI inputs