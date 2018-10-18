You are here:
British PM May says Brexit deal is achievable

Business Reuters Oct 18, 2018 00:05:22 IST

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she believed a Brexit deal was achievable if both sides worked "intensively" in the coming days and weeks.

"What we've seen is that we've solved most of the issues in the withdrawal agreement. There is still the question of the Northern Irish backstop ... by working intensively and closely, we can achieve that deal," she told reporters on arrival at an EU summit.

"Now is the time to make it happen."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Noah Barkin)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


