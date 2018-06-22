Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

British lawmakers call for probe of Lloyds, KPMG over HBOS fraud

Business Reuters Jun 22, 2018 06:05:36 IST

British lawmakers call for probe of Lloyds, KPMG over HBOS fraud

(Reuters) - A group of British lawmakers on Thursday called for an investigation by law enforcement and regulatory agencies into the handling by Lloyds Banking Group of a fraud at its HBOS Reading unit more than a decade ago and into the role of auditor KPMG.

The call by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Fair Business Banking comes after the publication online on Tuesday of an internal 2013 report alleging serious misconduct by the lender over the handling and disclosure of the fraud.

The lawmakers said allegations that HBOS had concealed the fraud, one of Britain's worst-ever banking scandals that saw six people jailed for a total of 47 years last year, should be subject to "full, forensic and expeditious investigations by regulators".

A Lloyds spokeswoman reiterated the bank's statement on Tuesday that the internal 2013 report had been provided to Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and to the police in 2014.

KPMG did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular UK business hours.

The internal report published on Tuesday by Scottish businessman Neil Mitchell, a frequent critic of Britain's big banks, alleged that HBOS executives knew of the fraud as early as 2004 and failed to properly disclose it, with far-reaching implications given Lloyds' takeover of HBOS in 2009.

In its statement on Tuesday, Lloyds did not address the substance of the report's allegations that it misled investors over its financial health by not disclosing the fraud earlier.

Britain's financial watchdog is conducting a probe into HBOS and what its executives knew of the fraud, while a retired judge is probing whether Lloyds then properly investigated the incident after it brought HBOS in 2009.

The report, written in 2013 by a former manager at the bank after she had taken her concerns to the police, stated that Lloyds mishandled its investigation and disclosure of the fraud after it took over HBOS in 2009.

Lloyds said on Tuesday that the former manager began looking into the bank's handling of the fraud case on her own initiative, and was then asked to write the report when she alerted the bank's audit department.

The report said that if HBOS had properly disclosed the fraud in its 2007 annual report, the 4 billion pound ($5.3 billion) 2008 rights issue that stabilized its financial position and its subsequent takeover by Lloyds would not have happened.

Lawmakers last week urged Lloyds to publish the report, which the bank had declined to do on the grounds it contained sensitive information about its customers. Neil Mitchell said publishing it was in the public interest.

The APPG also published the report on Thursday. It said it would press for a new investigation into KPMG's audit of HBOS in 2008, which it said "gave the bank a clean bill of health only two months before it hit financial difficulty."

(Reporting by Emma Rumney in London; Additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Toni Reinhold)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 06:05 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




No Live Matches

Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores