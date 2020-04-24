You are here:
Britannia Industries shares jump 3.5% to Rs 3,051 after company declares interim dividend

Press Trust of India Apr 24, 2020 17:59:28 IST

New Delhi: Stocks of Britannia Industries on Friday jumped 3.5 percent after the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 35 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each.

Representational image. Reuters.

The scrip rose 3.40 percent to close at Rs 3,048.50 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.91 percent to Rs 3,122.80.

The stock climbed 3.51 percent to close at Rs 3,051 on the NSE.

The board of the company in a meeting declared "interim dividend at 3,500 percent - Rs 35 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each - for the financial year 2019-20," Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The maker of Good Day and Tiger biscuits said that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend is 2 May 2020.

The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders before 23 May 2020.

Apr 24, 2020 17:59:28 IST

