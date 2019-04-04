Britain's Intu to name finance chief Roberts as CEO: Sky News

(Reuters) - British shopping centre owner Intu Properties Plc will name finance chief Matthew Roberts as its new chief executive officer, Sky News reported https://bit.ly/2VdDRj8 on Wednesday.

The announcement could be made as early as Thursday and follows the departure of David Fischel who stepped down as CEO last July.

Intu had said on Monday that it had made no decision on a new CEO and was still looking for Fischel's replacement, after the Sunday Times had reported that Tony Buffin, former finance chief of Travis Perkins Plc, was seen as Fischel's successor.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

