Britain confirms it will host economic talks with China in June

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry confirmed on Thursday that it will host an annual economic cooperation meeting with China in London in June.

"The forthcoming Economic and Financial Dialogue in June will continue the golden era of relations between China and the UK," finance minister Philip Hammond said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday a finance ministry source told Reuters the meeting would take place in mid-June, despite reports suggesting it had been delayed by diplomatic tension.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

